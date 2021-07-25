After fans got a taste for Kanye West's latest album, DONDA, they're now anxiously awaiting for the whole thing to drop. But it looks like Ye hasn't finished the record just yet. Reports are even saying that the artist has been living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta since his listening party on Thursday night.

TMZ reports that Kanye won't be leaving the building until he finishes DONDA. They say that he and his team have set up a studio space and living quarters. And, according to the celebrity news source, they even have a private chef cooking up their meals during their stay.



Some fans even took photos of someone who looks to be West — in his full DONDA listening party outfit — in the stands on Saturday for an Atlanta United game. According to reports, he was so inspired by the about 40,000 people who showed up to his listening party that he decided to stay. But so far, this information hasn't officially been confirmed.

Justin LaBoy announced Friday that DONDA's release date has been pushed to August 6. He tweeted, "HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING."