Justin Bieber just broke an all-time Spotify streaming record, and now he's reportedly the platform's most listened to artist.

The pop star earned a total of 83.3 million monthly listeners based on data from the last month. This is the first time any artist in the history of Spotify has ever reached these numbers. Right now, Bieber is followed by The Weeknd with 74.53 million monthly listeners, and in third is Ed Sheeran with 72.41 monthly listeners.

Though unconfirmed, some reports say that the all-time monthly listener record was previously held by Ariana Grande who is said to have had a total of 82 million monthly listens.

Bieber has been performing consistently well on the charts lately, thanks to his latest album Justice and his hit single with The Kid Laroi, "STAY." The single, which quickly turned into a TikTok favorite, has been leading Billboard's Hot 100 for four weeks straight and has also topped global charts.