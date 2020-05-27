George Floyd, a Black 46-year-old man, died on Monday after being pinned to the ground by a police officer in south Minneapolis. Bystander footage shows the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, as Floyd protests that he can't breathe before going silent while bystanders yell for him to be let go. Police say they confronted Floyd on suspicion he'd tried to use a fake $20 bill at a grocery store. He died at a medical center shortly after the encounter.

The footage, which was streamed on Facebook Live and has been viewed over a million times, has led to the firing of the four officers present (names have not been officially released, but two have been ID'd as Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao) and an FBI civil rights investigation. However, Floyd's family, along with criminal justice advocates, are calling for the officers to be charged with murder. Before the video emerged, the police report said that Floyd resisted arrest and that he died "after a medical incident" during a police interaction. Nearby security footage camera aired on CBS showing the moments prior to his arrest reveal him cooperating with police. Comparisons are being drawn to the killing of Eric Garner, a Black New York man who died in a police chokehold while pleading for his life, saying, "I can't breathe."

"They treated him worse than they treat animals," said Philonise Floyd, Mr. Floyd's brother, via CNN. "They took a life — they deserve life." Floyd had worked in a restaurant but lost his job during the pandemic.

Related | A Black EMT Was Shot by Police in Her Home

Hundreds marched down the intersection where the encounter took place on Tuesday to protest the officers' conduct. The were met with tear gas and projectiles, according to the New York Times. Many are pointing out the difference in how the mostly Black protestors (most of whom wore face masks) were treated in comparison to the mostly white protests held around the country demanding re-opening of businesses. Floyd's family has retained civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who's also involved in the cases of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, two recent high-profile fatal police brutality cases.

Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, said the officers' termination was "the right call," but many are demanding he push for more severe consequences for the police. Here's how you can help Floyd's family and advocates demand justice.

Sign the #JusticeForFloyd petition. Color of Change is circulating a petition calling for the four officers involved to have their pensions revoked, be blocked from ever working in law enforcement again, and to be charged with murder. Signing the petition will send a letter to Mayor Jacob Frey and District Attorney Michael Freeman. You can sign online or text FLOYD to 55156.

Make a video of yourself calling for the police officers to be charged. Color of Change is also calling for personal video testimonials condemning Floyd's death and reiterating their demands to be used on social media to create public pressure. You can find details on submitting the video on the petition website.

Make calls and write letters directly to District Attorney Mike Freeman and Mayor Jacob Frey. Applying pressure through every channel is crucial. Call DA Freeman at (612-348-5550) and write Mayor Frey here to demand the arrests and charging of the police officers. The petition can double as a script.

Be thoughtful about sharing images of police brutality. George Floyd's death proves public watchdogs are still necessary to hold police and other perpetrators of violence against Black people accountable. However, you can express discontent and pressure people in power without sharing graphic videos or images, which can be needlessly triggering. We shouldn't need visuals to feel empathy for victims.