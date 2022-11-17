Julia Fox wants to seemingly broaden her dating horizons.

On the heels of her high-profile relationship with Kanye West, the Uncut Gems star is now considering a change of pace in terms of her romances, including a potential decision to nix men altogether.

In a new clip posted to Ziwe's Instagram to promote their upcoming interview, Fox can be seen discussing her supposedly non-existent dating life and talking about how she wants to move forward.

“I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more,” the star said in response to Ziwe asking whether she'd ever consider having a girlfriend.

“Maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them," Fox continued, before adding that she's always been able to "find love in all places and all races.” And given that she's apparently realized that "all [men are] equally horrible to be honest," it's now time for her to find a good woman.

"All men," as she went on to clarify. "It’s just a man thing.”

Though Fox didn't name any names, her last relationship was with the Donda rapper earlier this year amidst his messy divorce from Kim Kardashian and subsequent feud with his ex-wife's new beau, Pete Davidson. However, their whirlwind romance was relatively short-lived, as they ending up splitting six weeks after making their public debut (in matching denim outlets, no less) at Paris Fashion Week. Prior to Ye, Fox was in a relationship with pilot Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son named Valentino.

Fox's entire interview with Ziwe will be available to stream on November 18, before premiering on November 20 via Showtime. In the meantime though, you can watch Fox talk about her dating life in the teaser below.