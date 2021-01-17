Jennifer Lopez has joined the skincare game with her own line, JLo Beauty. And recently she posted a video promoting her new face mask, looking absolutely stunning without makeup, and showing off her flawless glowing skin. Though people were praising the star, there's always of course someone with a different opinion sounding off in the comments section.

In the video, J. Lo was showing off the results right after using the limitless mask. "Okay I just took off the mask. Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face," Lopez said. "I feel like it took 10 years off my face." She joked, "We've got to change $10,000 a piece for these."

In the comments, the user wrote, "You definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying."

Lopez couldn't help but clap back, and give some beauty advice to the commenter. "LOL that's just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying," the singer replied. "Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love."

If you want to check out JLo Beauty, click here.