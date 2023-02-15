A Man Jumped Jennifer Coolidge's Fence and She Lived To Tell the Tale

Protect Jennifer Coolidge at all costs!

TMZ reports that a man was seen wandering around the White Lotus star's LA home last month in footage reviewed by Coolidge and law enforcement. Sources say he first tried to enter through her security gate before scaling the fence.

There's no official word from Coolidge about the incident, but the outlet said a police report was filed and the case is being looked into. If Alexis Neiers hadn't hung up her cat burglar suit, I'd say Coolidge's mansion would have been the perfect setting for The Bling Ring 2.

Producers and agents take note!

The news comes after Drake's LA pad was also burglarized on January 26. TMZ reported at the time that the intruder made off with items from the rapper's mansion before he was supposedly apprehended nearby by authorities. Prior to the break-in, a 23 year old got onto the property claiming to be Drake's offspring.

In the last few years, similar hits have taken place in the homes of Zoey Deutch, Arsenio Hall, Mariah Carey and quite famously, Dorit Kemsley. The fear and loathing amongst Tinseltown's elite even spurred some powerplayers to action, with celebrities backing the failed mayoral campaign of Hollywood drop-out Rick Caruso. In his own endorsement, Chris Pratt bemoaned "the city's gradual decline into pain and utter disarray," a sentiment echoed by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lisa Vanderpump and Katy Perry. The SKIMS founder said in her own statement: "I think that he can really help with the crime in our city, which is such a big issue and super-scary."

Celebrities fighting crime? Super scary indeed.