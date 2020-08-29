Jeffree Star is refuting the rumor that he broke up his boyfriend's past relationship.

Earlier this month, Star got tongues wagging after teasing the identity of his new beau, who internet users quickly deduced was none other than basketball player Andre Marhold. However, in the wake of this revelation, it also didn't take long for Marhold's alleged ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child to come forward in the comments and ask him to give her a "call to explain all of this," as reported by The Blast.

"Prayer can't get me thru this. I need you. the petty arguments drove you away," she continued, per screenshots of her Instagram Story. "I always feared this day would come but not while our son was still in diapers, I will not let you down if you come home. Just be here when we wake up. Please! I can't sleep without you please baby. I am literally going crazy."

And while Star already addressed the rumor that he paid Marhold to date him for "PR damage control," the beauty vlogger returned to Twitter on Friday morning to finally respond to all of the "homewrecker" accusations.

"I don't hang out with married men. I'm not going to repeat myself again so read it twice Face throwing a kiss Marriage licenses are public record. Common sense is not so common," Star wrote, before doubling down on his previous statement about not giving "money to anyone I'm dating or anyone who is fucking me."

"Remember when I heard 'he's only with you for the money' for 5 years with Nathan? I'm so bored of that rhetoric," he said in reference to his ex of five years, Nathan Schwandt.

Not only that, but Star ended his tweet thread by shutting down those questioning Marhold's sexual orientation, writing that, "the concept of being attracted to both genders, still REALLY has some people confused."

See Star's tweets for yourself, below.

I don’t hang out with married men. I’m not going to repeat myself again so read it twice 😘

Marriage licenses are public record.

Common sense is not so common. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 28, 2020

Remember when I heard "he's only with you for the money" for 5 years with Nathan? I'm so bored of that rhetoric 😴 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 28, 2020

The concept of being attracted to both genders, still REALLY has some people confused. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 28, 2020