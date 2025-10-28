Janelle Monáe Celebrates a Poolside Halloween

Who said vampires can’t handle the sun?

Despite the lore, PAPER and Kiehl's teamed up for a poolside Halloween party where even Dracula’s descendants could happily soak up some rays.

The party’s special guest was the queen of Halloween herself, Janelle Monae.

Monáe, in addition to being a musical icon, has made a name for herself as one of Halloween’s premier ambassadors, from last year’s viral ET look to her forthcoming Los Angeles Halloween festival, Wondaween . Spooky season is all month long, though, which is why Monáe joined PAPER for a Vampire Party at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt to get the Halloween-vibes going ahead of the big day.

In her PAPER cover story, Monae expands on the significance of Halloween in her life. “I loved seeing my working parents — who’d get up early, put on uniforms, and serve the community — suddenly transform [for Halloween]. When teachers or adults let their hair down, dressed as witches or monsters, they became playful,” reflects Monae. “That’s when I loved being around them most. It made me realize: people are so much more fun when they allow themselves to transform. That never left me.” At the vampire beach party, attendees rocked their best ‘60s Palm Springs, poolside looks (and fangs) while dancing to the sweet sounds provided by DJ Baby.com . Taking place at The Hollywood Roosevelt, which has been synonymous with Hollywood’s glamour and history since its opening in 1927, the party was a chance for some of Los Angeles’s most chic artists and socialites to dance, swim and celebrate this festive season.



Hanging by the pool were Dance Moms alum Nia Sioux , social media star and actor Andre Swilley , viral creator Jack Wright, fashion designer Rio Uribe , creator and alopecia advocate Chloe Bean and many others. To keep the vibes high, guests sipped on tropical cocktails like “Bite Marks,” “The Widower,” and “Life’s A Beach.” Even though it’s October, the Los Angeles sun was still shining bright. Thankfully, though, Kiehl’s was there to address any SPF needs with Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+ Facial Sunscreen with Collagen Peptides and Kiehl’s Lip Balm #1, A moisturizing lip balm which nourishes and soothes dry lips.

All in all, the event proved that Halloween can look like more than golden leaves and pumpkin patches. In golden Los Angeles, Halloween can be poolside cocktails and bikinis. Just watch out for the vampires.