After a flurry of online backlash, Jane Campion quickly apologized to Venus and Serena Williams for her "thoughtless comment" during her acceptance speech for Best Director last night at the 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards.
Receiving accolades for her film The Power of the Dog, Campion started strong thanking fellow nominees, before addressing the tennis stars who were in attendance for King Richard, a screenplay based on their lives, saying, "Venus and Serena, you're such marvels. However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to."
Social media was quick to swoop in, finding Campion’s quippy comments about the Williams sisters unnecessary, dismissive — and all too familiar.
Fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson remarked in an Instagram story that she was “0% surprised” by the unnecessary comment. “I’m so tired of black women being the butt of people’s jokes... some people will literally use any occasion to bring us down.”
Others, like director Ava Duvernay, hinted that Campion’s comment ignored Serena and Venus’ dedication to the women’s equity movement.
The comment about the Williams sisters comes off the heels of Campion’s response to Sam Elliot’s criticism of The Power of the Dog. Elliot, who has acted in a series of Westerns, described the film as “homoerotic,” and a “piece of shit.”
Campion retorted, "What can I say? I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. Sorry to say it, but he's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range." But her off-handed callout of the Williams invited criticism regarding how intersectional her feminist stance is, begging the question of who there is room for on Campion’s mythic range.
However, Campion backtracked her remarks shortly thereafter, commenting in Variety, “the last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus.”
“Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring," she continued, "Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.” The all-star sisters have yet to respond, and we hope are celebrating the sweeping success of King Richard, for which Will Smith took home Best Actor, adding to the film’s five existing wins.
Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye Saying She Kept Him from the Kids
Another day, another development in the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce saga.
It all started Monday when Ye took to Instagram to once again allege his ex was trying to keep him away from their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," the rapper captioned a photo of North's bag, which she decorated with enamel pins of her mom, dad and an alien.
"This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," Ye continued. "As the priest of my him Don't worry Northy God is still alive."
According to TMZ though, Kim quickly called bullshit in the comments section, asking him to "please stop with this narrative," especially since he was "just here this morning picking up the kids for school."
Granted, this isn't the first time Ye's accused Kim of doing this, as he previously claimed his estranged wife of kidnapping their daughter Chicago after supposedly barring him from her joint birthday celebration with cousin Stormi Webster.
“I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said in a video where he also accused Kim of playing "games" in their ongoing custody battle. However, he went on to say in a follow-up video that Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, eventually sent him the address.
At the time, sources said Kim was "shocked" by the allegation, as Ye was "never not invited." And while she didn't publicly address that particular incident, she did recently state in recent court documents that she had wanted to keep their divorce proceedings private.
“I very much desire to be divorced,” she said, later adding that "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."
Then, came a series of videos posted by Ye this past weekend, in which he accused Kim of keeping North from him by not allowing her at his Sunday Service event. He also claimed she wouldn't let him weigh in on where the kids should go to school.
Shortly after Ye's latest attack, alleged text messages between Ye and Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were posted by the comedian's friend Dave Sirus. In the exchange, Pete told Ye to "grow the fuck up," before taunting him by sending a selfie of himself "in bed with your wife."
"I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," Pete wrote, though he also went on to tell Ye he was willing to privately talk with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel "man to man."
"Let me help you man. I struggle with mental health stuff too. It's not an easy journey," he continued. "You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace."
See Kim's comment on Ye's post below.
Pete Davidson Is Going to Space
Pete Davidson is adding "astronaut" to his resumé.
Next week, the star will be shot into suborbital space on one of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rockets. The March 23 flight makes Davidson the latest celebrity to take the 10-minute ride, following William Shatner's October trip, Michael Strahan's December excursion and, of course, Bezos himself, who took the first flight last July.
This time around, the comedian is “an honorary guest" who will board the company's 60-foot rocket, New Shepard, alongside five paying customers. He will be joined by investor Marty Allen, former NASA manager George Nield, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, as well as couple Sharon and Marc Hagle, the latter of whom owns property company Tricor International. Notably, Sharon Hagle also founded a non-profit called SpaceKids Global, which is dedicated to teaching kids about space flights.
According to CNN, Davidson will basically attend a few days of space camp at Blue Origin's West Texas facility, where he will train for the flight,. The experience entails the rocket breaking the sound barrier as it climbs 60+ miles above the Earth's surface, allowing the passengers to feel a few minutes of weightlessness after the passenger capsule detaches from the booster towards the top of its flight path. Davidson and Co. will then experience intense G-force before the parachutes are deployed to slow down the capsule and safely land.
Looks like Ye's going have to wait a little longer for that "man to man" meetup.
Read CNN's full report here.
Billie Lourd Got Married
Billie Lourd is a married woman!
According to People, the actress got hitched to Austen Rydell in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday. The confirmation comes shortly after Lourd's American Horror Story co-star Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram Story about being "sad" that the "most fun" wedding weekend was over.
"But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges," Grossman teased. "I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."
To back up Grossman's statement, a source also told the publication that Lourd's father, Bryan, got a big block of hotel rooms for all the guests and, apparently, there was even a private pool party. But that shouldn't be surprising, given they had plenty of time to plan the big event, as the couple initially got engaged in June 2020, three months before welcoming their son, Kingston Fisher, in September.
Lourd and Rydell initially dated when they were younger before breaking things off. However, People reported that they reconnected in 2017, with the groom even coming with Lourd and her father to see the North Lights in Norway for the anniversary of mother Carrie Fisher's death.
Congratulations to the happy couple! Read People's entire report here.
Halle Berry Wants Women to Tell Their Stories
At the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Halle Berry was awarded special trophy for her work in Hollywood. The SeeHer Award, given to a woman who “advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries,” is well-earned by Berry, who has endlessly broken barriers in the entertainment industry.
Making her directorial debut last year with the film Bruised, Berry has continued to be an inspiration for women everywhere. And in accepting her award, presented by fellow powerful woman (and PAPER cover star) Issa Rae, Berry touched on how difficult her journey has been — yet how rewarding.
"I've been in the business for 30 years, and I used to think that if I could play the part of a white man, then I was winning,” she said. “But you know what, wanna know why that didn't work? Because, if you didn't know, I'm not a white man. So for those roles to work, they would have to be substantially changed. It would have to be written with the reality of my journey, in all of its beauty and all of its pain."
She went on to say that she’s so proud and thankful to live in the moment where women are finally telling their own stories, which she wants to see even more of.
"We will use our emotional intelligence and we will tell stories that don't fit preconceived notions. No, we will tell stories that see us fully in all our multitudes and contradictions. Because we are confident and we are scared. We are vulnerable and we are strong. We are everything and all of that and all at the same time."
In a room full of stars, Berry stood out with her inspiring speech, but while she may have been talking to a room in Hollywood, her message transcends space. She closed by inviting young women everywhere to keep fighting to tell their stories and be heard, because every story is worth being shared.
“If we deny our complexities, then we deny our humanity. We won't always be pretty, and we will never be perfect, but what we will be is always honest and true — no matter how uncomfortable that makes you. These are the stories we have to fight to tell, and these are the stories that the world needs to see. So to every little girl who feels unseen and unheard, this is our way of saying to you: We love you and we see you, and you deserve every good thing in this world."
Berry’s Bruised may be a triumph of her career, but it wasn’t a role that she said was made for someone who looked like her. Instead of walking away, she took on the challenge and reworked the role to fit her — and then directed the whole project. Because sitting back and accepting things just isn’t what Berry does.
After winning her first Oscar for Best Actress in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball — the first and only Black woman to do so — Berry has continued to create change in Hollywood and make space for Black women. She also devotes time and energy to women- and children-focused organizations and just picked up the People's Icon award at the People's Choice Awards in early December.
You can stream her latest release, Bruised, on Netflix now.
