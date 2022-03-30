Jada Pinkett-Smith has finally broken her silence after the now infamous Oscar incident involving her husband, Will Smith, and comedian Chris Rock.

The actress didn’t post an apology like her husband did, instead opting for something short, sweet and to the point. But that point in particular, is pretty vague. She shared a message on Instagram that says, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it."

That healing follows the 2022 Oscars, when all hell broke loose after Rock, who hosted the event, made a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s lack of hair, saying "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2. Can’t wait to see it."

While Smith laughed, Pinkett-Smith looked visibly uncomfortable, prompting Smith, after seeing her reaction, to briskly walk on stage and slap Rock. Upon returning to his seat as Rock proclaimed that Smith "slapped the shit" out of him, Smith yelled to the stage for Chris to "keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth."

Just recently, Smith took to Instagram to apologize for what happened, writing, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Smith took home the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard later that night, but there's a possibility that, due to his conduct, he could lose the award. The Academy has opened up an official review of the situation.

Rock has been pretty quiet about the situation, but it looks like there has been some benefit to getting whacked on live TV. It’s been reported that Rock’s tickets for his comedy tour have soared in price since the slap. Tickets that were previously $46 per ticket at minimum have soared to over $341 on the secondary market platform TickPick.

Maybe Pinkett-Smith will discuss her perspective on how things went down during the next episode of her popular Red Table Talk show.