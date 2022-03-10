For his first fashion show outside of France, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus ventured out all the way out to Hawaii, where he staged a long blue runway that traced the shore of a beach in the island of Oʻahu.

The show, which took place on Wednesday just after the final day of Paris Fashion Week, debuted the brand's Spring 2022 collection, dubbed "Le Splash."

It was another visually stunning set complete with a view of the Ko'olau mountain range — not surprising given the brand's past outings including a fuchsia runway against the lavender fields of Provence and a show that took place in a giant wheat field in the countryside.

Photo via Getty

Unfortunately for Jacquemus, a rain storm interrupted the scheduled runway show right when the models were supposed to walk out. "We were blocked under the water here. All super wet, the clothes dirty... a real fashion drama if we can say that," the designer wrote on Instagram Stories. The rain finally cleared after about an hour.

The official runway video was released the following day. "Most of this was shot on the morning before the rain," he wrote about the film. "That's why the [collection] pictures are not out yet cause all the clothes we so damaged and wet... it hurts." He added that the team was working on finding a solution to release the official images.

That said, he was able to find some sort silver lining to the events that transpired. "Every local from our team and cast kept telling us that the rain is beautiful," he added. "All the energy suddenly turned into something so beautiful, full of meaning."

Some critics questioned the choice for Jacquemus to even show in Hawaii at all, citing reports of residents begging tourists to stop visiting because of the pandemic surge and the fact that some native islanders don't have access to drinking water because the supply is being diverted to resorts for tourists.

Nonetheless, the brand went ahead with the show, issuing a statement that they are "taking great care to respect this location, culture and way of life." As such, they worked with local talent, models and businesses from surrounding islands to leave as small of a footprint as possible.

Breetman Rock (Photo via Getty)

Among the guests who saw the show in-person were Bretman Rock, Victor Cruz, Sza, Nicole Scherzinger and Jhene Aiko (Bretman and Sza live nearby). Blackpink's Jennie actually flew out all the way from Paris right after she attended the Chanel show. Afterwards, when the sun set, everyone celebrated at the afterparty on the beach.

Screenshots via Instagram/ @jacquemus

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Break the Internet ®

Let's Talk About Khloé Kardashian's Pantry

It all started with the cookie jars. After Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of some red roses sitting atop her kitchen counter to Instagram, followers were quick to flood the comments inquiring about the object they found more intriguing: a massive two-gallon glass canister filled to the brim with perfectly stacked Keebler Vienna Fingers.

Show More Show Less
Fashion

Jennie and Gentle Monster Reunite for Second Eyewear Collab

In December, BLACKPINK superstar Jennie teased a second collab with eyewear label Gentle Monster, uploading several posts of herself posing with white sunglasses and flowers with the words like "Gentle Monster x Jennie" and "Jentle Garden." (Their first collab in 2020 sold out instantly.)

Show More Show Less
Fashion

Americans in Paris: Four Friends Get Ready for Isabel Marant's PFW Show

One of the few constants during Paris Fashion Week is that the good vibes are always strong at an Isabel Marant show, from the screaming fans crowding the entrance to every cool girl in the front row to the industry's favorite models walking the runway.

Show More Show Less
LGBTQ

Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes Speak Out Against 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Celebrities, from Ariana Grande to Shawn Mendes and George Takei, are speaking out against Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill that's set to impact LGBTQ+ children everywhere.

Show More Show Less