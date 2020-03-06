Internetty: From the people who broke the internet, a look at the week's biggest online news, trends and social media phenomena. No subject is off limits, and no topic is taboo.

This week on Internetty, Justin is joined by award-winning screenwriter Greg Mania to review online pits and peaks of the week. then, PAPER Editorial Producer Charlotte Spritz jumps in for a quick overview of Netflix's reality show Love Is Blind before fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton stop by.

Listen to Internetty on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.