Ice Spice Lands Her First Fashion Campaign for Ivy Park

Ice Spice, a rapper from the Bronx, New York has taken over the world of hip hop the last couple of years. And now she’s starring in her first big fashion campaign for Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s line with Adidas.

For those not in the know, the 23-year-old debuted her first song “Bully Freestyle” in March 2021 after a video of her doing the “Buss it” challenge went viral on Twitter. Spice went viral again for her hit song “Munch (Feeling U),” which was released in August 2022. On Friday, Spice dropped a surprise six EP “Like..?”

With all of Spice’s success as of late, it comes as no shock that Beyoncė would want to team up with the rapper.

The campaign is about “embarking on an adventure and exploration to the fullest that guides the viewer to a place of revelation through time.” The footwear updates the original IVY PARK designs from adidas archives. A new design includes the IVY PARK TT2000 basketball shoe that is available in two colors.

There are also 56 apparel styles with inclusive sizing, 12 accessories, 3 footwear styles and is available in gender neutral sizing and a kid’s collection. With prices ranging from $30 to $600.