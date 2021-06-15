The forthcoming iCarly reboot isn't the same PG show that ran Nickelodeon during the late 2000s and early 2010s. According to Jerry Trainor, who plays the role of Carly's older brother Spencer Shay, over a decade later the characters are all grown up.

"It's basically an Andrew Dice Clay concert," he said to Page Six. "No [but] we're going to toe that line, you know what I mean? It's not going to be super raw ... but yeah, there's going to be sexual situations."

That shouldn't have been hard to ascertain, considering the fact that Trainor, as Spencer, swears in the show's official trailer (which he later addressed when discussing the show). "And you know, I say 'damn it' in the trailer, which had everyone in a tizzy, but you know we're grown ups."

Nathan Kress, who plays Carly's videographer and longtime admirer Freddie, also explained what the new show will be like. "This is an adult show and it's not specifically for kids," he said. "And that's been exciting for us — to just see where these characters from a kid's show would be and where they are in their life now, 10 years later. But in a very realistic, non-glossy way."

The iCarly reboot was first announced back in December. In February, it was revealed that Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's best friend Sam, wouldn't be returning to the show. Speaking on an episode of her recent podcast, she explained why — expressing complete dissatisfaction with her acting career.

"My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," she said. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing."