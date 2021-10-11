Squid Game star Ho Yeon Jung is back in a tracksuit, but not for the hit Netflix series. This time around, she's wearing one that's a lot more fashionable than what she sported as Kang Sae-byeok on the show. The actress is one of the faces fronting Adidas Originals' latest Adicolor campaign.

Adicolor is the sports and streetwear brand's collection for modern takes on its classic looks. In the videos for the campaign, Jung traded in her teal "067" sweatsuit and white Vans sneakers for a blue denim set with the brand's signature three stripes. In another clip, she's also seen wearing a sporty, black, three-piece tracksuit.

Since the premiere of Squid Game, the model and actress has skyrocketed to fame, going from 400,000 to over 16 million followers. According to NME, she is now the most followed South Korean actress on Instagram. And aside from the partnership with Adidas, she was named luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton's latest global brand ambassador.

Jung is no stranger to fashion, placing second on Korea's Next Top Model, and also having walked on the runway for Opening Ceremony, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Jeremy Scott, and Tory Burch just to name a few.

And while we might not be seeing her in a potential second season of Squid Game, given the fate of her character in the series, there's no doubt she'll keep making waves in the industry.