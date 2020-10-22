With Halloween just around the corner and fall in full swing, no month is as dark or romantic as October, making this the perfect time for H&M to unveil its new designer collaboration with The Vampire's Wife.

Following a range of partnerships like Versace, Moschino and Giambattista Valli, The Vampire's Wife is the latest high-end label to partner with the Swedish fashion brand. Shoppers can now buy into creative director Susie Cave's glamorous, vintage-inspired designs at approachable price points, just in time for autumn's peak.

For Cave, partnering with H&M was a no-brainer after the brand contacted her to craft an exclusive collection. "H&M is an incredibly powerful company that can facilitate an idea in a heartbeat," Cave tells PAPER. "They have the resources to make things happen almost instantaneously."

It's easy to see why H&M would pick Cave, whose dresses have graced the likes of Alexa Chung, Florence Welch, Leighton Meester and even the Duchess of Cambridge in just four years. Like its original label, the fast fashion collaboration is inspired by Cave's penchant for dark, Victorian-era glamour — which she's translated with a slew of design signatures.

"First of all, it has the super-feminine silhouette," the designer gushes. "All the frills, the gothic lace and, of course, the adventure and high romance!"

The Vampire's Wife x H&M is filled with Cave's spellbinding specialties, but also includes pieces she's making for the first time. In addition to sustainably-sourced silver lace and black velvet dresses embellished with bows, buttons and ruffles, there's a range of whimsical new categories for the label's fans to shop. Fingerless lace gloves, a logo-printed T-shirt, ornate necklaces and eclectic charm bracelets (reminiscent of Cave's $36,000 Annoushka style) all make their debuts for the line, in addition to other accessory firsts.

"H&M made my signature glasses! This was a surprise," reveals Cave of the collaboration's retro, movie star-worthy shades, which will soon make appearances at her own label. Though the collection is filled with enchanting, gothic garments that Cave hopes inspires women to feel like their best selves, she still has personal favorites.

"My favourite piece is the silver lace and velvet mini-cape," Cave says of the covering that Greta Bellamacina spreads like sparkly, ruffled wings in the collaboration's ad campaign. "Everyone has been asking for one!"

Check the slideshow below for all the womenswear from the H&M x The Vampire's Wife collection, which drops in select stores and online today.