The festival grounds at Coachella may be the main event, but no weekend there is complete without the adjacent brand activations that take place nearby. This year, one of the buzziest attractions came courtesy of H&M, who took over an entire hotel to create a splashy and experiential retreat.

"Hôtel Hennes," as it was called, took inspiration from the brand's recently launched Spring 2022 campaign of the same name. The short film included names like Gigi Hadid and Jazzelle Zanaughtti taking part in a fictional hotel, with many of the campaign concepts brought to life for Coachella Weekend.

H&M chose the Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells (located between Palm Springs and Indio, CA) for the IRL transformation, which included bellhops in H&M-branded uniform and recreated hotel room in the middle of the swimming pool complete with a Hotel Hennes mattress and pillows. There was also a styling suite with racks of pool-ready H&M gear.

Tinx

The festivities kicked off on Friday with an intimate garden brunch hosted by TikTok star Tinx, who greeted guests and friends like Benito Skinner and the Young Emperors, all of whom posed for photos.

Asked about her favorite parts about hotel living, Tinx doesn't hesitate one bit. "Bathrobes, easy answer," she says. "Bathrobes are the key to life. Getting a good hotel robe and just sinking in a cozy bed is like heaven to me."

Tinx also starred in the Hotel Hennes film, her first fashion campaign, where she played the role of receptionist. She has fond memories of working Bardia Zeinali, who directed the campaign, calling him a "visionary" and someone who inspires her so much.

Though she didn't get to meet Gigi Hadid, she's excited she got to share a scene with her, even if it was only for 30 seconds or so. "Can confirm she's an earth angel and the most beautiful person ever," she says.

Zoey Deutch

Saturday was the pool-side soiree, where more VIP guests arrived including Ava Phillippe, Lili Reinhart, Indya Moore, Storm Reid and Gavin Leatherwood. Zoey Deutch, who was also staying at the hotel, was taking on all the details of Hotel Hennes.

"I was admiring the lanterns in the restaurant," she says. "I'm redoing the inside of my house so now I'm looking at everything in a much more appreciative way knowing how much work everything is to put a house together."

Deutch, who's been going to Coachella since she was in her early teens, describes being back as very nostalgic. She also says she "aggressively overpacked" for the occasion. "I packed as if i'm moving across the country," she laughs.

The pool party was closed out by a DJ set from Fai Khadra, who, like Deutch, has been to many Coachella festivals over the years. "Who doesn't live a margarita and some good music by the pool?" he says, adding that he's keeping his Hotel Hennes DJ set light, easy and feel-good since everyone is still recovering from Day 1.

"The weather right now is perfect, usually it's really hot," he says. "We have the desert, mountains, palm trees, what's better than that?"