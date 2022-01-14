Your New Music Friday playlists have been blessed with brand new music from Snoop Dogg. Even better? His new song is a collab with model Heidi Klum. Yes, you read that right. The new track is called “Chai Tea With Heidi,” and features Los Angeles-based DJ-Producer duo WeddingCake.

The dance track marks Heidi’s return to music, and if you forgot she ever did music before, this is your reminder. In 2006, Heidi released the holiday song “Wonderland,” but her life as a musician has been far outshined by the other marks on her resume: an illustrious modeling career and host-slash-judge on TV programs likeGermany’s Next Top Model, Project Runway and America’s Got Talent. “Chai Tea With Heidi” is her way of reminding you that Ms. Klum is here to turn out a performance, no matter the category.

If the top-line of the new song sounds familiar, it’s because it’s an homage to Rod Stewart’s “Baby Jane,” which Klum and Snoop were thrilled to get. “I am still pinching myself to make sure this really happened,” she said in a press release. “It was truly an honor to work with Snoop Dogg and WeddingCake to create this fun and upbeat song that will hopefully make you want to get up and dance. This would not [have] been possible if iconic Sir Rod Stewart didn’t give us approval to use melody and lyrics to his ‘Baby Jane.’”

The song, though an unexpected collaboration, actually kinda works. It was born out of a suggestion that Klum perform the Germany’s Next Top Model theme song next season, she told the Daily Mail. “You don't have to ask me twice to sing something on the stage,” she said. And after linking up with Snoop for the project, she was then left to figure out how to get Stewart's approval to use his song. “We did already all the recording and we did the music video and I still could not get a hold of Rod Stewart,” she said, adding that she went through all her contacts and she and Stewart seemed to have no mutual friends.

After finally getting Stewart's email through her hairstylist and Stewart's daughter, Kimberly, Klum fired off an email with the song. And then she waited. She told the Daily Mail she was panicked that he hated the song and wouldn’t give her the go-ahead, but as it it turns out Stewart had actually answered her email right away with his approval. Only, it went into her spam folder.

The team put together a glamorous music video and “Chai Tea With Heidi” was born. You can watch the video and stream the new single now.