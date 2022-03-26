Viral footage has gone around on the internet of Heroes actress Hayden Panettiere and her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson getting into a brawl outside of a hotel in West Hollywood.

As seen in a video obtained by TMZ, the incident happened outside the Sunset Marquis on Thursday night. It started off with the couple getting into an argument with a group of people outside of the hotel's bar. While, at first, Panettiere attempted to deescalate the situation, they end up getting in the middle of a fistfight involving multiple people.

At one point, the actress got kicked and was heard yelling, "Brian — jail!" This seemed to be a warning to Hickerson, who is currently still on probation over multiple domestic violence charges from 2018. He was arrested back in 2019, and again in 2020.

A spokesperson for Panettiere told the Los Angeles Times that she was alright after the altercation. “While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," they told the Times. "That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside."

They continued, “Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to [defuse] the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay.”

Cops were called to the scene, but authorities said that by the time they arrived no one involved was around to report the incident.

Back in 2020, Panettiere released a statement saying that she was going to come forward as a victim of domestic abuse. She wrote in a post on Instagram, that she wanted to “empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.” She added, referring to Hickerson, “I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again."

It's unclear whether the two are actually back together, but Page Six reported back in July 2021 that they began hanging out again to work on their friendship.