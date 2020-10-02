A new rumor about Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross possibly dating has sent fans into a verifiable frenzy online.
According to Grazia, all the hubbub started earlier this week after celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi posted an anonymous DM from someone who claimed they had spotted the two in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon area about six to eight months ago. The source then went on to say that it was "definitely a date," before alleging that they overhead Styles and Ross talking about the craziest places they'd hooked up together.
And though the claim hasn't been independently verified, the gossip still sent internet sleuths into overdrive — with some pointing toward things like the two hanging out backstage at Styles's concert last year and a clip from The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which Ross joked about Styles liking her Instagram photos.
And while it's worth repeating that neither Styles nor Ross have commented on the rumors, that definitely hasn't stopped the internet from continuing to speculate on their possible romance.
Check out what people are saying, below.
