A new rumor about Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross possibly dating has sent fans into a verifiable frenzy online.

According to Grazia, all the hubbub started earlier this week after celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi posted an anonymous DM from someone who claimed they had spotted the two in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon area about six to eight months ago. The source then went on to say that it was "definitely a date," before alleging that they overhead Styles and Ross talking about the craziest places they'd hooked up together.

And though the claim hasn't been independently verified, the gossip still sent internet sleuths into overdrive — with some pointing toward things like the two hanging out backstage at Styles's concert last year and a clip from The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which Ross joked about Styles liking her Instagram photos.

kendall was really just sitting there like a third wheel while harry and tracee were flirting 😭 we love to see it pic.twitter.com/XujefO4zc6 — syd (@sunflowrklaus) September 28, 2020

And while it's worth repeating that neither Styles nor Ross have commented on the rumors, that definitely hasn't stopped the internet from continuing to speculate on their possible romance.

Check out what people are saying, below.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Harry Styles!? — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) September 28, 2020

The news of Tracee Ellis Ross and Harry Styles possibly having sex is of great interest to me. — Chris Black (@donetodeath) September 28, 2020

So when Harry sang "brown skin lemon over ice" he meant Tracee?! — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) September 28, 2020

Harry styles wrote adore you about Tracee Ellis Ross. No more further questions. 😌 pic.twitter.com/5OMr2d3AFv — 𝓜𝔂𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓮 (@leighzmani) September 28, 2020

it sounds so far fetched but also completely believable cuz tracee will not be tied down to one man only and harry looks like he enjoys older women’s company — 💎💎💎 (@Diamondalexo) September 28, 2020