Harry Styles + Italy. It's a winning combination, as Styles' ongoing relationship with Gucci (and those recent paparazzi photos of him in Europe) attests. Now we finally know why he spent his summer on the Amalfi Coast: the musician was filming a visual for his Fine Line single "Golden."

The new clip is a lot of fun, featuring a carefree Harry running up and down the steep streets of some picturesque seaside holiday town or other. There are a number of fun fashion and beauty moments, including lace gloves and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it multi-colored manicure.

During these tough times, the "Golden" music video is nothing short of a fantasy — especially as most of us have lost access to European vacations for the foreseeable future. Matching the song's lyrics perfectly, it's a true ray of light and joy.

"Golden" follows "Lights Up," "Adore You" and "Watermelon Sugar," all of which come with similarly lush music videos. As the days get colder and scarier, we'll have them all on repeat.