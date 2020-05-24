Professional wrestler and Terrace House star Hana Kimura has died. Japanese wrestling organization Stardom Wrestling confirmed the 22-year-old's death on Saturday.

"Hana marched to the beat of her own drum. She was funny, charismatic and a truly kind person," Stardom's account tweeted. "The worldwide outpouring of emotion has been a blessing to the Stardom family. Surely Hana is looking down and smiling at all of the love. Be kind to one another, and thank you."

The cause of Kimura's death remains unconfirmed, but fans are speculating that the star took her own life, and that it might have been brought on by cyberbullying.

Days before her passing, she posted troubling messages on social media, including since-deleted tweets that fan translations say she felt weak and no longer wanted to be human. The last photo she posted on Instagram was also captioned, "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."

Members of the wrestling community are mourning the loss of Kimura, including Ronda Rousey. "There are no words that could possibly heal this wound... Rest In Peace Hana Kimura... If anyone reading this is suffering, know there are resources available to help."

"Cyber Bullying is a very real and growing threat to us all as a society. Succumbing isn't weakness, it's human," the WWE wrestler continued. "We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them. I know the trolls that spend their days harassing others online are battling their own mental demons, but please find a way to release your venom in a way that won't poison others."

If you or anyone you know needs help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other country's helplines, click here.