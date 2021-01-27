2020 was a big year for celebrity pregnancies and 2021 is shaping up to be no different. Adding to the long list of COVID babies? None other than Ashley Frangipane, AKA Halsey. Today, the singer shared the big news via Instagram, posting maternity shots accompanied by the brief caption "surprise!"

Halsey and her screenwriter boyfriend, Alev Aydin, are thrilled to welcome their first child. They even recently purchased Liam Payne's Calabasas, California home for $10.2 million, complete with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a library and indoor movie theater. The space seems perfect for a growing family.

The 26-year-old recently cancelled her world tour for her latest project, Manic. Fans were devastated by the news, as she initially only planned to postpone or reschedule the dates, but now it's clear what the time off is for.

She also tweeted after the announcement about the baby being her rainbow, referencing how she miscarried her first child during a concert in 2016.

my rainbow 🌈 — h (@halsey) January 27, 2021

Fans' Twitter reactions to the news are priceless. Of course there are endless memes, but many are also wondering what Taylor Swift will gift the baby. Congratulations, Halsey!

*Me waiting for new music*

Halsey: surprise shawtyyyyy pic.twitter.com/rCVV5d14dB — Bread🎨 (@saminamina_ayay) January 27, 2021

tailor swift on her way to knit another blanket for halsey's baby pic.twitter.com/DtGo8YwQfl — rafia ✰ (@repromantic) January 27, 2021

HALSEY IS PREGNANT OH MY GOD??? pic.twitter.com/3VOzab3gfh — ari (@ORDERDlSORDER) January 27, 2021