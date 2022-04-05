Halsey had to dip out of the Grammys early.

On Sunday, the star showed up to the awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, looking absolutely stunning on the red carpet in a vintage-inspired number, despite just having surgery just days prior.

For some context, Halsey took to Instagram over the weekend to let fans know that they were still recovering and may not be feeling 100 percent — much like her last time at music's biggest night.

“The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in,” they wrote alongside a few photos, including snaps of themself from the hospital, a white rose and her son, Ender Ridley.

“As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago," she revealed. "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)”

Given her health, the musician returned to Instagram to share a dressed down pic of herself back at what appeared to be their hotel, which she captioned, "Not feeling super well so I left early." However, Halsey did clarify that she wanted to stick around for one particular performance, namely BTS' mind-blowing, spy-themed performance of "Butter."

“Had to see BTS tho, going to get pasta and sleep," she wrote of her "Boy With Luv" collaborators. "Thanks for everything luv u all." Hope you're feeling better!

See Halsey's post below.