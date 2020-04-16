Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Trolled Her Over Goop's Vagina Candles

Gwyneth Paltrow's 15-year-old daughter apparently has quite the sense of humor, if her recent Goop-related joke is any indication.

While fellow celebs like Elton John may be staunch defenders of Goop's offerings, it seems like Apple Martin has a slightly more trollish take on her mom's peddling of vagina-scented candles and (ill-advised) yoni eggs.

Last night, Gwyneth took to her Instagram to showcase Apple's "interpretation of my to-do list" for her company. And the teen's big business suggestion? "Make more vagina eggs and candles."

Not only that, but it appears as if Apple has also been paying attention in Econ class, seeing as how she also ended up citing the exclusivity-based "scarcity model" at the bottom of the page as a reason for why "more vagina eggs and candles" would work. Smart and funny!

See Apple's troll in all its genius glory, below.