Gwyneth Paltrow Misses the '90s and Not Getting Caught Doing Cocaine

The '90s called, and Gwyneth Paltrow will gladly answer.

Ah, the '90s! A decade defined by grunge, the end of the Soviet Union, the OJ Simpson trial, Crystal Pepsi, Leonardo DiCaprio and his Pussy Posse, Tamagotchis, club kids and more. Nowadays, the '90s seem like much simpler times as one of the 20th century's last bastions of pre-Y2K hedonism, and it's an era Paltrow would gladly go back to if she could.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Paltrow fondly reminisced about the decade, remarking, "I mean talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!" The Goop mogul went on to gush about the relative anonymity she enjoyed, pointing out that "there were no paparazzi” back then. "Like, you could just be at a bar and be, like, having fun, dance on a table, you could — no camera phones — especially in New York, interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know."

Partying in peace aside, the '90s happened to be a good decade for Paltrow career-wise. With breakout performances in movies like Se7en, a short-lived engagement to co-star Brad Pitt and nabbing a Best Actress Oscar win for her performance in Shakespeare in Love in 1999, the '90s saw Paltrow grow from a young ingenue into a bonafide Hollywood A-lister.

And while her days of doing blow free from the prying eyes of the press are behind her, the Goop mogul hasn't ruled out the possibility of using mind-altering substances for more medicinal purposes down the line.

In a 2019 interview with the New York Times, Paltrow espoused the possible benefits psychedelics could have in treating mental health and addiction. “I mean, there’s undeniably some link between being in that state and being connected to some other universal cosmic something,” she commented, pointing to ibogaine, the plant-based substance that Lamar Odom is said to have used in his addiction treatment.

That being said, Paltrow admitted that she's never taken psychedelics herself, claiming that she's "terrified."