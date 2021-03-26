Another day, another fast-fashion knockoff. The culprit this time? It would appear to be Guess, whose embossed logo G-totes are going viral on Twitter for their similarities to Telfar's famous (and hard-to-get) shopping bags.

The resemblance is truly hard to miss. Between its compact size and rectangular shape, the placement and size of the logo with a round border and the familiar shoulder straps, it's hard not to assume they had the Queens-born designer's signature bags on their mood board.

While the styles are not available on Guess' e-commerce site, they're currently popping up on third-party retailers like Hudson's Bay, Macy's and Dillard's. While Telfar's faux-leather totes go from around $150 for the smaller sizes to $250+ for larger ones, Guess' version is retailing between $78 and $95.

The product descriptions for the Guess bags, which are being sold in white, red and black, state that it's a "smooth, faux-leather tote bag with dual top handles and a shoulder strap for a versatile look." Meanwhile, users are also pointing out the similarities between Guess' Little Bay Shoulder Bag and Prada's nylon mini-bags. See, below, for more online reactions about the Guess styles.

We've reached out to Guess for comment and will update if we hear back.

