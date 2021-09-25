Grimes and Elon Musk have broken up.

On Friday, the "Technoking of Tesla" confirmed the split to Page Six. However, while the two are "semi-separated," Musk told the publication they "still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms." According to the report, the two are still co-parenting their son, X Æ A-Xii.

The billionaire went on to explain that his schedule was the biggest cause of the break-up, as his "work at SpaceX and Tesla requires [him] to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas," while Grimes' work is mostly based in LA. Musk then added that she's currently staying with him now, with their son in the adjacent room.

The former couple was together for three years. Previously, Grimes herself acknowledged that their relationship was "quite traumatic" for her fans, many of whom are celebrating the news. That said, they aren't the only ones who are happy about this latest development, as Azealia Banks took to Instagram to express her delight.

"Ok girl, can we finally make those darn songs now that apartheid Clyde is out of the way?," she wrote, before referencing their past drama-filled attempt at a collaboration. "We were really supposed to eat these bitches up."

😭😭not apartheid Clyde pic.twitter.com/HxfRXfqfAk — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) September 24, 2021