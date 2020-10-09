`Footwear may have reached peak 'dad sneaker' sometime in 2017, but the worn-out clunky look has shown no signs of losing any momentum. From Balenciaga to Reebok, chunky kicks are still very much a hot commodity, particularly in a time where comfort dressing still reigns supreme.

The latest to embrace the 'ugly shoe' trend, as they're affectionately called, is Golden Goose, the Venice-based brand known best for their Super-Star sneakers with the GGDB star logo. Their first shoe launch of 2020 kicks off today with the Dad Star, a '90s-inspired vintage style with a chunky sole and old-school finishes.

The Dad Star's distressed, yellowed effect recalls the wave of the intentionally dirty shoes popularized by Gucci and Vetements back in the day, though Golden Goose has long opted for the intentionally scuffed look. In keeping with its artisanal approach, however, the sneakers are also designed with laminated leathers and contrasting silver reflective inserts for a modern touch.

Other features of the shoes, which come in either gold or silver, include brightly colored eye-stays, ballistic nylon contrasts and an exposed foam on the tongue. The first limited run is available now on the Golden Goose Passport App with a wider US release set for October 15th on GoldenGoose.com.

Check out the Dad Star campaign video, below.