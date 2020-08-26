Gigi Hadid has revealed a series of chic black and white maternity photos on Instagram, serving pregnant-Demi-Moore-Vanity Fair-cover with a 2020 supermodel twist.

Related | Gigi Hadid Confirms Her Pregnancy

The images were captured by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango, and they depict a glowing Gigi swathed in soft, sheer fabrics. She's been holed up with Zayn Malik and her sister Bella in rural Pennsylvania during the pandemic, and this editorial moment is a big pivot from her soft pregnancy announcement in April.

The captions imply that Gigi's reveling in impending motherhood, "cherishing this time" and getting excited about "growin an angel." When the time comes, her first child will have a gorgeous, pasta-themed New York City apartment to play in: the model recently shared images of her recently-decorated pad on Instagram, to admittedly mixed reviews.

Pregnancy seems cool! Might give it a go. Gigi is due in September.