George Clooney has an unexpected secret weapon when it comes to doing his hair.

Though he's probably wealthy enough to afford an army of personal hairstylists, the actor recently revealed that he's been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years during an appearance on CBS's Sunday Morning show.

Related | Harry Styles Stans Hate His New Haircut

"My hair's really like straw, and so it's easy to cut. Can't really make too many mistakes," Clooney said. And what exactly does he use to do that? Well, turns out it's an infamous infomercial "vacuum haircutting system" from the '80s called the Flowbee.

"It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers," he said, before explaining that he bought the tool "years ago" and still has it.

"My haircuts take literally two minutes," Clooney continued, though he added that he definitely "wouldn't [use it on his] wife," Amal. That said, the revelation has since upended Twitter, with many users expressing shock at his choice of grooming implement.

"I've been making fun of my dad and his Flowbee for years," one person wrote. "Clooney just took that away from me. 2020 wins again."

:: I've been making fun of my dad and his Flowbee for years.



Clooney just took that away from me.



2020 wins again. https://t.co/OQIgfvybMc — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, other men warned each other that "using the Flowbee to cut your hair will NOT make you look like George Clooney."

"Can you imagine being so devastatingly handsome you can use a fucking FlowBee to cut your hair and just not end up looking like a severed toe in a riverbed?," as another commenter wrote. "I can't."

Fellow men: Using the Flowbee to cut your hair will NOT make you look like George Clooney. Just putting that out there before you spend your money. 😀 — Chad McCullough (@chadmccullough) November 29, 2020

Can you imagine being so devastatingly handsome you can use a fucking FlowBee to cut your hair and just not end up looking like a severed toe in a riverbed?



I can't. — Michigan Man...DoesWhateverAMichiganderCan!!!! (@DylanGlossinger) November 29, 2020

Not only that, but all the buzz even managed to eventually elicit a response from the Twitter account for Clooney's new movie, which joked that "we can neither confirm nor deny the use of a Flowbee on the set of #TheMidnightSky."

We can neither confirm nor deny the use of a Flowbee on the set of #TheMidnightSky. pic.twitter.com/op7gt5rLyH — The Midnight Sky (@midnightskymov) November 29, 2020

So while we wouldn't recommend going out and purchasing a Flowbee for yourself, in the meantime, you can check out what else Twitter is saying about the news, below.

George Clooney just told the CBS Sunday Morning show that he cuts his own hair with a Flowbee, and I’m going to need a Vogue Beauty Secrets video dedicated to this immediately. — Marissa DeSantis (@marissdesantis) November 29, 2020

because 2020 won’t quit here’s George Clooney happily admitting he’s been cutting his own hair with a Flowbee for decades pic.twitter.com/pXhOK3it1k — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 29, 2020

Millions of men are about to butcher themselves in the hopes they can look like George Clooney; Don't do it! Its genetics! And overall being a good person. — Sandra I (@SandraIhim) November 29, 2020

A lot of barbers may be contemplating drinking a jar of this today after seeing this trending. #savethebarbers pic.twitter.com/Z0jufnYU9t — Warren Duffit (@WarrenDuffit) November 29, 2020

Because 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, Flowbee is about to be Christmas’ hottest gift.



Thank you George Clooney. — MARIA TERESA KUMAR #WearAMask (@MariaTeresa1) November 29, 2020

George Clooney's dandruf when the flowbee kicks on. https://t.co/htZOriFYjy — Raven Perez (@ravensdojo) November 30, 2020

George Clooney will make the Flowbee cool and that's why he's George Clooney and I'm not. https://t.co/ZjvOtbLtq1 — Filippo (@filippoc1970) November 29, 2020