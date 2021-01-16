If you've been watching the latest seasons of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix, you'll know Noel Fielding and his quirky style. The host doesn't shy away from bold colors and statement prints, and he's bringing that same energy in his new collab with luxury Italian fashion house Fendi.

If you follow Fielding on Instagram, you'll know that the comedian is also an artist and loves to share his trippy and colorful works of surreal art on his page. And it seems that Silvia Venturini Fendi has been taken by his pieces because Fendi's included his "multicolored, stream of multi-consciousness" illustrations in their Fall 2021 "New Normal" menswear collection.

The theme of the collection plays off of and challenges what we perceive as "normal" clothing, and reimagines what people might wear when the time comes for people to reemerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. That vision apparently includes Fielding's artwork.

"Now, I think we find ourselves more open to everything, even if we are confined. We had to change our habits so much, and we've demonstrated how flexible we are, and how open we are to what is happening. To me, Noel Fielding represents this," Fendi told Vogue UK. "He's a multi-faceted man: an actor, a comedian, but also an artist, a musician, a writer. Today, you have to be a multi-tasker, someone who escapes definition."

Watch Fendi's whole Fall 2021 fashion show, and see all the looks below.