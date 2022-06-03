Discussing Film reported this week that Frank Ocean plans to write and direct his first-ever feature film with the support of A24 and 2AM. 2AM, a young London-based production company is an independent venture, backed and distributed by A24. Details on the project remain as elusive as the Blond singer himself, but, according to HYPEBEAST , the project has been internally nicknamed “Philly” and Ocean is eyeing New Mexico as a potential location to film, making it hard to form any coherent fan theories as to the plot of the East-meets-West-Coast film.

Related | Frank Ocean Wants You to Bring Homer Home for the Holidays

Ocean’s previous cinematic work includes the visuals accompanying 2016's Endless, as well as the music he’s licensed to a number of previous A24 films, including “Godspeed” and “Seigfried” in Waves and the forward he wrote for a published version of Moonlight. With a musical discography full of main character-worthy moments, we have full confidence in his newest creative foray.

This announcement is vaguely reminiscent of the 2020 rumors that Ocean was working on a project with the director of Luca Guaddagnino , of Call Me By Your Name fame, which turned out to be an in-the-works Guaddagnino-directed music video for Ocean that never saw the light of day. Gauddagnino took the opportunity to prompt Frank to get started on the collaboration.

Ocean, who did not comment on Guaddagnino’s call to action, seems to be taking matters into his own hands with this new project, and we’d like to launch an appeal for more information. In the meantime, we’ll have to use our imaginations and we chose to picture an ultra-nostalgic queer cinematic masterpiece incorporating all the vintage cars, and head-to-toe Homer looks to our heart's desire.

This isn’t the only musician-led project in the works at A24, which penned a production deal with Travis Scott in 2021 , with Cactus Jack, Scott’s company, signing off on a series of films.