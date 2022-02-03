Australian producer and notable ass-eating enthusiast, Flume, is gearing up for his comeback with the announcement of his third studio album, Palaces, arriving later this spring.

Frustrated with trying to write music while living in Los Angeles, the path to Palaces began towards the start of the pandemic when Flume moved back to his native Australia, settling down in a coastal town in the Northern Region of New South Wales in an effort to reconnect with nature. Grounding himself with barefoot walks on the beach, growing and eating their own vegetables and admiring colorful flora and fauna around them, Flume along with neighbor and visual collaborator, Jonathan Zawada, took inspiration from "luxury and magic of the natural world" to create an album that's lush, vibrant and teeming with life.

The follow-up to 2016's Skin and 2019's Grammy-nominated mixtape Hi This Is Flume, the new album is set to feature collaborations with Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Kučka, Vergen Maria and more. In a taste of what's to come, Flume has also shared the lead single "Say Nothing" featuring MAY-A alongside a surreal new music video full of exotic birds, silicon burger buns with faces on it, technicolor motorbikes and more.

“This song is about feelings of post relationship clarity,” Flume says of the track. “We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with MAY-A that the song really came to life.”

Check out the official music video for "Say Nothing" featuring MAY-A off Flume's forthcoming album, Palaces, out May 20 via Future Classic and Transgressive Records.

Palaces: 01 Flume: “Highest Building” [ft. Oklou]

02 Flume: “Say Nothing” [ft. May-A]

03 Flume: “DHLC”

04 Flume / Quiet Bison: “Escape” [ft. Kučka]

05 Flume: “I Can’t Tell” [ft. Laurel]

06 Flume: “Get U”

07 Flume: “Jasper’s Song”

08 Flume: “Only Fans”

09 Flume: “Hollow” [ft. Emma Louise]

10 Flume: “Love Light”

11 Flume: “Sirens” [ft. Caroline Polachek]

12 Flume: “Go”

13 Flume: “Palaces” [ft. Damon Albarn]