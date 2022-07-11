Florence Pugh's sheer, hot pink Valentino gown made a statement at Valentino’s Haute Couture show in Rome. It also made men nervous, like men who spend all their time online have never seen a naked woman before.



Responding on Instagram to comments made about her body, particularly her freed nipples in the look, Pugh said, "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it."

Ultimately, "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," she said. "I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after."

Indeed, Pugh knew exactly what she was doing. In her first post wearing the dress, she jokingly referenced the potential violation of Instagram nudity policies, captioning the post, "Technically they’re covered?"

Sliding by on a technicality, her pictures weren’t removed by Instagram’s often discriminatory guidelines, but they did draw attention from the app's underbelly of weird, repressed men. We wouldn’t be surprised if the same ones publicly commenting on her body turned up in her DMs.

As always, men had opinions and, as always, nobody asked. Pugh made that abundantly clear in her response.

"It has always been my mission in this industry to say 'fuck it and fuck that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what’s hot or sexually attractive," Pugh wrote, adding, "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise..."

And life would get a whole lot easier if we stopped making the female anatomy a point of conversation, altogether. There are infinitely better things to do with your time, like donating to local baby-formula pantries or your state’s abortion fund that will do so much more for people with boobs than a petty Instagram comment.



Read Pugh's full response on Instagram, below.

