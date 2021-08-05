"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for August.

JORDANLUCA's Footwear Expansion Pays Homage to Queer London Nightlife Photography: Jason Lloyd-Evan

Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto's three-year-old brand JORDANLUCA, known for its subversive British approach to traditional Italian menswear, is expanding into footwear for Spring 2022. The label is teaming up with licensing firm Six London for the new endeavor, and to celebrate the upcoming launch, Bowen and Marchetto unveiled a cheeky new campaign recreating their first encounter in 2010 in the bathroom stall at a now-closed London nightclub with a series of suggestive images evoking queer, underground nightlife.

Bernard James' Family Portraits Photography: Cesar Buitrago

Following the release of last year's family portraits to highlight his fine jewelry, Bernard James returns with a fresh set of faces in an aim to document the changing communities in fashion, design, art, music and other inspiring endeavors. Shot by Cesar Buitrago, James' inner circle of close creative collaborators and talented friends are celebrated as the series' stars. Portraits include the likes of Naomi Elizée, Sickamore, Amanda Murray, Telsha Anderson, and Rachael Wang coming together in an intimate look at love and community.

Tekla and Stüssy Launch Beachwear Capsule Photography: Charlie McHarg

Copenhagen-based Tekla and NYC cult streetwear brand Stüssy are heading to the beach. To celebrate the summer, the labels are collaborating on a relaxed beachwear line, debuting sleepwear, robes and towels made out of organic cotton terry. Simple, yet sophisticated prints, like swirls and hand-drawn pinstripes, retain a cool city style. Muted, earth tones found in the collection's bedding and garments feel like the perfect palette to unwind. Available at teklafabrics.com and stüssy.com starting August 6.

Champion X Muhammad Ali Returns For Round 2 Courtesy of Champion

Following a successful first drop, legacy streetwear label Champion is tapping into Muhammad Ali's aspirations yet again. The second installment of the collaborative capsule arrives in the form of sweat shorts, hoodies, robes and t-shirts — a nod to Ali's athletic legacy. Both men's and women's styles retain Champion's signature heritage while prepping you to enter the boxing ring. The Champion X Muhammad Ali capsule is available now on champion.com

Burberry Launches Monogram-Clad NFT Courtesy of Burberry/ Mythical Games

The first installment of Burberry's limited-edition B series product drops is here, and it's arrived in the form of a digital shark. The London-based label has jumped on the NFT craze by launching the Burberry Blanko, a non-fungible token in the form of a a shark named Sharky B. The creation is a customizable character in Mythical Games' Blankos Block Party series. Patrons can also buy Burberry-branded accessories — like jetpacks and and pool shoes — for Sharky B to wear in-game.The TB monogram, established in accordance with the house's Animal Kingdom manifesto, made an appearance at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami earlier this summer for a limited pop-up. If Sharky B was IRL, no doubt he would have been there. The Burberry Blanko NFT will be available to purchase in the Blankos Block Party game starting August 11.

Disney Launches Friendship-Forward Collaborations Courtesy of Disney