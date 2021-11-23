Rue Bennett and the Euphoria gang are all coming back in 2022 to start the year off with a bang... or several. HBO revealed today a teaser trailer for the show's second season, scheduled to arrive on January 9.

The trailer doesn't say much, but it does provide a glimpse at some of the wild trouble that Rue gets involved in. Initially tossing and turning on her bed to Frank Sinatra's "Call Me Irresponsible," Zendaya's character quickly gets enveloped in a storm of drama that looks like it'll change her life forever.

At the end of last season, Jules Vaughn and Rue part ways, but this season's trailer suggests that doesn't mean the trouble's over. Returning cast members Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, and Maude Apatow are shown in glimpses of new scenes involving nightlife, ecstasy, guns and a heavily armored police presence.

And for the keen-eyed, you'll spot musician Dominic Fike who's set to join the fold.

While so much chaos is unfolding on screen, we get a voiceover from Zendaya that explains what's happening on-screen. "When we're younger, everything feels so permanent," she says. "But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is and everyone you love can drift away."

It's been nearly three years since Euphoria's first season. In a recent July interview with Teen Vogue, Zendaya detailed what fans can expect from the upcoming season. "It's gonna be hard and it's gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people," Zendaya said.

She continued, "And I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season's not going to be easy, though. It's not going to be a fun watch, I don't think. Sometimes."

Check out the first teaser trailer for the next season of Euphoria, up above.