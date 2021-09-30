Ever wondered what a heaping bowl of Eminem's mom's spaghetti tastes like? The rapper is now giving you the chance to try at his brand new restaurant Mom's Spaghetti, aptly named after his famous lyric off of Grammy-winning track "Lose Yourself."

The bodega-sized joint, which opened on Wednesday in his hometown of Detroit, serves up a "limited selection" of no-nonsense Italian cuisine including Spaghetti, Spaghetti w/ Balls, Spaghetti w/ Vegan Balls, S'ghetti Sandwich, Pop (yes, he's from the midwest) and Water.

Stans who showed up today at the opening were in for an extra special treat, with Slim Shady himself showing up to serve some plates at the drive thru counter.

Moms spaghetti it’s alllllll ready Detroit! Come thru Wednesday 🍝 info on the site - https://t.co/b49UQxAhnx pic.twitter.com/PsXgPqNXY2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 28, 2021

This is not the first time that Enimem conjoined lyrics with food concepts. Back in 2017, he opened Mom's Spaghetti very briefly as a pop-up shop at popular Detroit music venue, The Shelter, as a way to promote the release of his album Revival. In April, Mathers sent containers of prepared spaghetti to the frontline workers at Henry Ford and DMC hospitals.

Stop by when you're craving a good — relatively low priced — no fuss pasta. Best eaten with sweaty palms.