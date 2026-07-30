We Infiltrated Charli xcx's ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Spotify Show in Nashville
As she gears up for her headlining performance at Lollapalooza and her Music, Fashion, Film tour, Charli xcx has been spending her days in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s an unlikely place to see one of the biggest pop stars in the world choose for her tour preparation, but the British star has been here for days, and she has the drunken TikToks with the neon honky-tonk lights in the background to prove it.
If there’s something about this Charli era, it’s that it feels almost like counter-programming to the dominance of the dance-pop sounds of Brat two years ago. Music, Fashion, Film is packed with electric guitars and stands as a complete contrast to her last, era-defining record.
So maybe it’s fitting, then, with that unconventional nature of MFF, Charli chose to play her first post-release show right here in Nashville. On Wednesday night, the pop star paired up with Spotify for a Music, Fashion, Film release concert reserved exclusively for her top 400 fans on the platform in the area.
Attendees packed the intimate venue, known best for its rock shows. On the walls were images of Charli xcx and the album’s title in black-and-white, mirroring the aesthetic of the record and photo-booths for fans to capture the moment. The stage was decorated with simple, bright lights, which made way for Charli’s commanding stage presence to take over. She performed, at times, with only a sexy pink bra and skirt.
The Spotify setup made for the perfect setting for the singer to debut so many of the Music, Fashion, Film songs fans have had just a few days to fall in loe with. It was clear from the beginning that this party was truly for her top listeners, as she opened her set with “Playboy Bunny,” a B-side track only available on a specific vinyl variant of the record. She then continued with the live debut of “Yeah."
Minutes before her performance she told PAPER she was “most excited” to play "Card Declined" live. The star then sneaked in Brat favorite “Apple” for a quick return to the club classics, and later made room for a “Party 4 U” throwback.
But throughout the evening, it was Music, Fashion, Film’s night as she played the album nearly in its entirety — with the exception of “Persona,” the track she told PAPER features the lyric she’s most proud of: “All this pain makes me believe I'm a better artist now / An excuse I tell myself to act selfishly.”
She explained: “That's pretty real to me, because I think a lot of artists do that so they can go on to just behave kind of badly.”
The singer delivered back-to-back debuts of “Magic Metal Montana,” her A.G. Cook-dedicated track, fan-favorite “Card Declined,” and “2007.” Fittingly, she also included a rendition of “No One Lasts Forever” toward the end of the set before closing with the album’s lead single, “Rock Music.”
Photos courtesy of Getty Images for Spotify