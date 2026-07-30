We Infiltrated Charli xcx's ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Spotify Show in Nashville

As she gears up for her headlining performance at Lollapalooza and her Music, Fashion, Film tour, Charli xcx has been spending her days in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s an unlikely place to see one of the biggest pop stars in the world choose for her tour preparation, but the British star has been here for days, and she has the drunken TikToks with the neon honky-tonk lights in the background to prove it.

If there’s something about this Charli era, it’s that it feels almost like counter-programming to the dominance of the dance-pop sounds of Brat two years ago. Music, Fashion, Film is packed with electric guitars and stands as a complete contrast to her last, era-defining record.

So maybe it’s fitting, then, with that unconventional nature of MFF, Charli chose to play her first post-release show right here in Nashville. On Wednesday night, the pop star paired up with Spotify for a Music, Fashion, Film release concert reserved exclusively for her top 400 fans on the platform in the area.

Attendees packed the intimate venue, known best for its rock shows. On the walls were images of Charli xcx and the album’s title in black-and-white, mirroring the aesthetic of the record and photo-booths for fans to capture the moment. The stage was decorated with simple, bright lights, which made way for Charli’s commanding stage presence to take over. She performed, at times, with only a sexy pink bra and skirt.