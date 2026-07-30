Tyla Popped Out for the PAPER x Kate Spade A*POP Party

“Can y’all hear me?” Tyla asked the crowd of sexy, sceney attendees of Sunset at EDITION in West Hollywood on Sunday night for her A*POP album party with PAPER and Kate Spade New York.

I could hear her, dancing on the floor in my LBD and kitten heels, amongst a crowd of girls, Regan Aliyah , Lizzy Greene and Marta Pozzan to name a few, in brightly-colored minidress moments, with beautifully-beat faces to match. I could not, however, see Tyla from my place in the audience. Tyla is truly one apple tall. But through the iPhone cams ahead of me capturing her, in all her babypink beauty, I saw a star shining bright.

The two-time Grammy-winning artist who will front Kate Spade New York’s Fall campaign as the brand’s global brand ambassador, looked right at home behind the decks with the Duo Mini Shoulder Bag in Laurel Leaf on her shoulder. She hopped in after Cquestt ’s set warmed up all the LA divas who popped out for the party, with mixes of her greatest pre-A*POP hits. She took over to play the fiercest cuts from the new LP, singing along, commanding the crowd to join her for the Joburg-inspired ride. From “SHE DID IT AGAIN (feat. Zara Larsson)” to “THAT GIRL” and “MR. NONCHALANT,” bodies had no choice but to sway, becoming entranced by the sounds found on the new record. In the Sunset at EDITION basement, fans indulged in an airbrush tattoo station, photobooth and claw machine stuffed with Kate Spade New York prizes. The line for that claw machine stretched through the bar area, with everyone vying for different colorways of the Kate Spade New York Duo Mini Shoulder bag or one of the brand’s signature bag charms. Among the bag’s standout Fall shades were Laurel Leaf and Beet , both of which added another punch of color to the space.

Under the giant SPADE display with those same charms hanging all around it, PAPER caught up with some familiar faces, Kevin Woo , Rickey Thompson , Snow Tha Product and Grant Knoche amongst other LA familiars. All night, we mingled amidst the step and repeat, claw machine and graffiti artwork of the track titles from Tyla’s A*POP, spray painted in neon colors.

Tyla took a much-needed break to party with PAPER after the Saturday night she spent at the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, and before she head on her A*POP WORLD TOUR, which spans North America, Europe and Africa. There’s really no stopping Tyla, except for when PAPER and Kate Spade New York link up with her to pause and just party.

Max Christiansen photographed the event alongside Kristi Hayden.





This story is a collaboration between PAPER and Kate Spade New York.