Retired NBA star and good dad Dwayne Wade has filed to legally change the name and gender of his 15-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Wade is seeking to change the child's name from Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Though the former Miami Heat player has supported Zaya since she came out as openly trans in 2020, she is still a minor and therefore, could not change her name and gender without the petition of a legal guardian.

Wade shares Zaya with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, but has stated that he has "full authority" to file for the change without her consent. Regardless, he also informed the court that Funches would receive a notification of the action out of courtesy.

Wade also has three other children, including 20-year-old Zaire, who he also shares with Funches, as well as eight-year-old Xavier, with Aja Metoyer, and three-year-old daughter Kaavia, with his wife since 2014, Gabrielle Union. The whole family has been supportive of Zaya's transition.