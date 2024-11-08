Hungry Visits Arrakis in a 'Dune'-Inspired Editorial
Earlier this year, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two was released in theaters, inspiring photographer David Oldenburg and drag and makeup artist Johannes J. Jaruraak (AKA Hungry) to research and develop their own fashion interpretation of the film in an editorial called "SWARM."
Much like Villeneuve’s blockbuster, the editorial explores the intersection of ecology and technology and incorporating practical SFX in produced VFX environments. The name "SWARM" comes from the swarm of collective artistic ideas culminating in this particular digital science-fiction story starring Ashley Reece and Hungry.
"In the shoot we artistically unpack alternative notions of beauty, fashion and image story telling," Oldenburg tells PAPER. "Becoming the visual manifestation of our creative intentions, this project seeks out to highlight Hungry’s drag metamorphosis, Christoph Suckow’s uncanny prosthetic work, Sylvestre Finold’s avant-garde creations of hair and Sachin Gogna’s futuristic styling showcasing the innovative designers Hungry models in the story. The outcome is a queer re-imagination of the interstellar desert wasteland, which has inspired many and been interpreted time on time again. This time in an original editorial format."
Below, in an exclusive editorial, see the team's interpretation of the world of Dune in "SWARM."
Photography, creative direction and CGI production: David Oldenburg
Styling: Sachin Gogna
Hair: Sylvestre Finold
SFX makeup: Christoph Suckow
General makeup: Johannes J. Jaruraak
Talent: Hungry
Talent: Ashley Reece
BTS: Courtney Nathan Phillip
Lighting assistant: Rui Santos
Styling assistants: Marilena Angelides, Elaiha Lalli Anjum
Hair assistant: Alex Trippier
