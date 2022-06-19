Drake isn't letting the haters get to him.

As you probably heard, the rapper took everyone by surprise this past Friday with the sudden release of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind. However, the general response to the 14-track house record was disappointment and confusion, as both critics and fans were left than impressed with Drake's attempt to switch out rap for a completely unexpected new sound.

While most reviewers argued that the album wasn't bad per se, the internet was quite a bit harsher, with most people using Honestly, Nevermind's title to make the same exact joke about how "Honestly Nevermind is quite frankly what drake should have done before he decided to release whatever the fuck this album is."

"played the first song of this drake album and said Honestly, Nevermind," as another fan wrote, while a third added, "Honestly,nevermind I’ll wait for drake’s next album."

Honestly Nevermind is quite frankly what drake should have done before he decided to release whatever the fuck this album is. pic.twitter.com/oLc7TMZMOz — TTVKGAMES 🐧 (@Kanto_Games) June 17, 2022

played the first song of this drake album and said Honestly, Nevermind — dwiffy b. (@dwif____) June 17, 2022

Granted, it didn't take long for Drake to seemingly address the negative reception during what appeared to be the release party for Honestly, Nevermind later that day, as XXL noted that Drake can be heard in a video posted by Instagram user @itsrikip_ defending the album.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good,” he says while his new track "Calling My Name" plays in the background.

“That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up," Drake went on to add. "We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

But even though there are a fair number of vocal online critics, it's clear that many fans are all "caught up" with Drake's new vision, seeing as how Honestly, Nevermind made history by becoming Apple Music's biggest dance release in terms of first-day streams — so no wonder Drake's not letting the hate get to him.

You can watch Drake weigh in on the criticism below.