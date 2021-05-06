Here's How to Get the Drake Candles for Free

Seems like Drake isn't dropping Certified Lover Boy in the near future, but fans will still be able to get a hold of something new from him this weekend: candles.

The artist has partnered with Postmates for his launch of Better World Fragrance House. If you're in New York City or Los Angeles and order from one of his favorite restaurants like Tao Midtown, Tao Uptown, STK Downtown, STK Midtown, Nobu Fifty Seven, Nobu Downtown, BOA Steakhouse West Hollywood, Nice Guy, Craig's Katana, TAO, Nobu LA, Nobu Malibu, Blue Ribbon Sushi and a few others, you'll just have to order a minimum of $50 worth of food to get a candle for free.

There's four different candles that you can get during this promotion: Sweeter Tings, Muskoka, Good Thoughts, and Williamsburg Sleepover. Sweeter Tings is "a fragrance that is nostalgic and addictive with the subtleties of comfort and goodness," Muskoka is "a warm and woody fragrance that emulates the feeling of being cozy by the fire," Good Thoughts is "a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for a captivating positive energy," and Williamsburg Sleepover is a "genderless and luminous fragrance that captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights."

If you're in the right cities and like to order from the right places, make sure to be ready for this weekend. This collection, that is being delivered through Postmates, is set to be available while supplies last from May 7 to May 9.