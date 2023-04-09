Doja Cat Explains Why Her Next Album Will Focus on Rap

Doja Cat is ready to be respected for her rap abilities.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the 27-year-old, multiple Grammy-winning singer and rapper informed her fans that she was done with pop, writing, "No more pop."

“I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are," she added in a follow-up tweet. "I wasn't trying to prove anything. I just enjoy making music, but I'm getting tired of hearing y'all say that I can't so I will."

Doja Cat is already known for fusing pop and rap with great success, with singles like "Say So," "Freaky Deaky," and "Woman" performing well. In fact, back in 2021, she became the first rapper with three top 10 hits in the US Top 40.

Now, the "Vegas" rapper is seemingly making a decisive step towards the rap genre. Responding to a user encouraging her to not change her sound to appease critics, Doja explained, "Pop isn't exciting to me anymore. I don't wanna make it."