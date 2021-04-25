Kanye West collaborated with Balenciaga to make a custom tribute shirt for his dear friend, rapper DMX.

DMX's Instagram account posted a photo of the faded black T-shirt with a photo of the late artist printed on the front, and his dates of birth and death printed on the sleeves. "Balenciaga has been asked by Yeezy to design a T-shirt in tribute to the late artist Earl Simmons, a.k.a. DMX," a statement on the post read. "A tribute to the artist and his fans with net proceeds benefiting Simmons's family."

The shirts, which were selling for $200 each, have already sold out a day after they became available. And TMZ reports that they've already raised $1 million for the Simmons family.

Kanye was present throughout DMX's "Celebration of Life" on Saturday as one of its producers, and even had his Sunday Service choir perform. He also helped with setting up the memorial that took place at Barclays Center.

DMX passed away earlier this month at 50 years old following a heart attack. You can watch his "Celebration of Life" tribute ceremony below.