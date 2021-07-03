Disney and its theme parks are moving towards more inclusive messaging.

After years of having the standard traditional greeting of "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls," they're switching it up to make all guests — regardless of gender identity — feel welcome. Shows and attractions will now be using "dreamers of all ages."

And this isn't just happening in parks around the country. A spokesperson for Tokyo Disneyland confirmed with Deadline that they've also made the change to their announcements to use more gender-neutral greetings. "It's part of a broader effort," a Disney representative told CBS News. "It's not about one or two things."

In April, Disney announced that they were aiming to make their experiences more inclusive. Chairman Josh D'Amaro wrote in a statement earlier this year, "We want our guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney."