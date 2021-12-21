Imagine waking up, swathed in luxury linens at the palatial Beverly Hills Hotel. As the clock strikes noon, you take a moment to stretch before checking your phone to see what you missed while you were asleep. But business can wait because a leisurely breakfast at the hotel’s famed Fountain Room always takes priority, especially since you’re craving your favorite right now: a caviar omelette with crème fraîche. After you’re done eating, though, it’s back to your room for your morning skincare routine, influenced by some of your icons including Marilyn Monroe, Cleopatra and Madame DuBarry.

After all, you’ve spent years studying the beauty routines of history’s most glamorous women, even enlisting a legendary skincare alchemist to create a personalized regimen for you — and that’s only the first hour of your day, entirely bankrolled by your devoted army of paypigs.

Or at least that’s the case for Diamond Diva Princess, AKA The Capitalistic Blonde, a Los Angeles-based financial dominatrix who’s tapped into a competitive, but highly lucrative, online subculture that sees men willingly subordinating themselves to her through money.

Describing herself as “high profile and scandalously famous,” Diamond — a former pin-up model turned full-time findomme — said she’s earned “millions” from men all around the world. From those who pay $50/minute to call her to the men who flood her bank account with five-figure tributes, Diamond said she has no issues bankrolling her extravagant lifestyle as her paypigs compete to outspend each other, all while asking for nothing in return — not even a “thank you.” Instead, she said their reward is “knowing that [their money is] making me happy and that they're lavishing me in luxury.”

"In our capitalistic society, money represents power, so what better way to exhibit a power exchange in this day and age than through money?"

“It's a power exchange,” she told me (for free) over the phone. “In our capitalistic society, money represents power, so what better way to exhibit a power exchange in this day and age than through money?”

Diamond sees findomming as the 21th century version of “goddess or muse worship,” and believes it “really goes way back,” evolving from concepts like “courtly love” and “chivalry.”

“It’s like you’re royalty and they’re your subjects,” Diamond said, noting that part of the allure for paypigs is the “beauty and unattainability” of their findommes. In this sense, the closest they can get to their queen is through money, which funds Diamond's daily shopping sprees on Rodeo Drive, eye-poppingly expensive dinners and luxury bubble baths.

“I love to pour Chanel No. 5 parfum at $340/oz. into my bathwater,” Diamond said, before launching into an anecdote about accidentally breaking a brand new bottle one of her paypigs just bought. “My master bathroom smelled divine for months and months,” she laughed. “But I haughtily told my [money] slave the story and demanded he buy me another bottle to replace the sacrificial one.” And, needless to say, he did.

There’s more to findomming than just wallet-draining sessions and demanding luxury items, though. While there’s the commonly held belief that findomming is just “easy money,” Diamond said a “really good fin domme is actually rare" because the job “involves a lot of insight” and “creativity.” This means a findomme also has to have a knack for marketing and expressing themselves through their content, whether it be audio clips, or videos and glamorous photos to send to worshippers.

However, Diamond also said the most powerful form of this is the creation and cultivation of a genuinely strong, assertive personality which, ultimately, is what paypigs look for. “You have to be dominant. You have to have an interest in it. You have to have a passion for it,” Diamond said. “Paypigs can tell if you don't. They can tell if you're just playing a role or faking it because they're actually very smart.”

All of this is Diamond's “artwork,” from photoshoots to phone calls and the “psychological dance” that often happens with her paypigs. She added that findomming also shares conceptual elements with the psychosocial phenomena surrounding the birth of advertising and marketing, which took off in the 1920s thanks to more disposable income and the mass production of cars.

“The whole thing of it was that they were promising these people hope,” she said. “You buy this new cleaning product, you buy this new car, you buy the next big thing. They promised them hope and that they would be happy with all this stuff.”

But even though most of these advertised products “never delivered,” Diamond argued that mainstream confusion surrounding findomming’s appeal could be answered in a similar way.

“Technically, paypigs receive nothing in return, but they actually do receive something,” she said, alluding to the honesty of findomming as her paypigs actually receive what was advertised to them. Namely, the “joy and happiness” that every other product or service insist they’ll provide.

“When you think about it, it's so much more genuine,” she said. “It’s really kind of beautiful.”

Welcome to "Sex with Sandra," a column by Sandra Song about the ever-changing face of sexuality. Whether it be spotlight features on sex work activists, deep dives into hyper-niche fetishes, or overviews on current legislation and policy, "Sex with Sandra" is dedicated to examining some of the biggest sex-related discussions happening on the Internet right now.