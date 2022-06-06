Well, it looks like Demna found a hot new accessory to flaunt over the weekend, except this one will only set you back $4.89.

At the graduate show of Antwerp's Royal Academy of Fine Arts, the prestigious fashion school that gave us Belgian icons Martin Margiela, Dries van Noten and Kris van Assche (and Balenciaga's very own creative director Demna), the Georgian designer was spotted walking around with a very empty bag of Lay's Original Wavy Potato Chips and clutching it like it was a prized purse.

Our friends at ENFNTS TERRIBLES Magazine captured a montage of the sighting: Demna, clad in a baseball cap and black Adidas tracksuit (he just debuted a Balenciaga x Adidas collab at its latest show), held on to his flat Lay's bag throughout the day, from his front row seat at the student fashion show to the festivities afterwards where he took pics with BFRND.

Needless to say, the TikTok post quickly went viral, with comments a mix of bewilderment and amusement ("he is the troll of the fashion people and he knows it and I applaud it," one user wrote). While no one could confirm exactly why the designer was seemingly making a fashion statement from something so unusual, one commenter posited that it was possible he was reenacting a video of a Ukrainian soldier casually eating chips as shots fired from behind. (Demna's been very vocal about his support of Ukraine, as a former refugee himself.)

Whatever the reason (maybe he just couldn't find a trash can nearby?), I sure would like for someone to give me the confidence of someone carrying around a piece of trash like it was runway couture. Maybe he's onto something here. Just as long as it's not a Lay's x Balenciaga collab teaser, I fully support this!