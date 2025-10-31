DannyLux on God, GRAMMYs, and Mexican Pride in Brooklyn

DannyLux is really angelic. “At the end of the day, I just put everything in God’s hands,” he tells PAPER.

It seems to be working. The 21-year-old sierreño singer was just nominated for his second consecutive Latin GRAMMY — this time for Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album — and is set to perform at the ceremony later this month. His calm, faith-filled energy stands in contrast to the whirlwind around him: sudden schedule changes, packed shows and a loyal fan base that shows up no matter what.

After Migo Fest — a Mexican corridos festival celebrating the next wave of regional acts — was canceled at the last minute, DannyLux and Estevie still made the trip to New York. They decided to turn the weekend into something special, hosting a Brooklyn pop-up show for fans who had already flown in for the fest. At one point during his set, DannyLux wrapped himself in a fan’s Mexican flag and gave an impassioned speech about pride and gratitude — a reminder of how deeply his music connects to his roots. The room erupted, a sea of hands and phones waving back at him in unison.

That same spiritual sincerity carries into his latest single, “ preguntalealaluna ,” out today. The track is a conversation with the moon that he describes as an emotional release. Written and produced by DannyLux himself, the track builds on the introspective sound of LEYENDA — his breakout 2025 album that blurred the lines between sad sierreño and bedroom pop. The song will appear on LEYENDA DELUXE, out November 10 via VPS Music and Warner Music Latina, which adds four new tracks and a refreshed cover to his already sprawling, 19-song project. DannyLux’s fusion of regional Mexican instrumentation and subtle electronic touches has made him one of the genre’s most imaginative storytellers. But beyond the numbers — the Grammy nominations, the festival bookings, the viral moments — his music remains rooted in family. Earlier this month, he rented a Los Angeles billboard featuring an old family photo, captioned: “My parents left everything so we can have everything. Today, they’re Latin Grammy-nominated, too.” That sense of gratitude grounds everything he does. Whether he’s performing on a makeshift stage in Brooklyn or preparing for the Latin GRAMMYs red carpet with his parents by his side, DannyLux carries his purpose with quiet conviction. Below, DannyLux talks to us about immigrant pride, performing at the Latin GRAMMYs, and the next chapter of LEYENDA DELUXE.

The past year has been pretty crazy with the ICE raids in LA and all the immigration protests. How has that impacted the way you approach your music and career? I feel like it’s everything. It’s given me a sense of responsibility as a Mexican artist — especially with my parents being immigrants. I want to help our culture and our people because there’s so much crazy stuff going on. They make us look like criminals sometimes, and it sucks. Our parents came to this country with a dream — that their kids could have a better life. So honestly, doing music feels like the least I can do for them. I want to motivate all the immigrants, all the kids of immigrants, the first-generation kids like me, to believe that whatever their dreams are, they can do it. I didn’t even think music would take me anywhere, bro. I was just doing it because I loved it. My dad used to work as a garbage truck driver — he’d leave at 4 a.m. and get home around 7 p.m. One day he randomly found a guitar, and even after those long days, he’d still try to play. I’d only see him at night when he came home to sleep. It sucked, because I’d think, damn, my dad’s doing all this work while I’m not doing anything. He was holding it down for the whole family — for me and my siblings. So I just want to give back to them. I thank God that my music has been able to put a smile on their faces. They dedicated their whole lives to us, and nothing compares to the struggles they went through.

Tell me about the billboard you put up of your family for your Latin GRAMMY nomination. Man, that billboard meant a lot to me. I remember when we found out about the Latin GRAMMY nomination. I was so stoked, bro. I told my mom and dad, and we all started crying. I just kept thinking, if it wasn’t for them, I would’ve never even started making music. I wouldn’t have gotten nominated in the first place. So I wanted to do something for them — and for every immigrant parent out there. Putting up that billboard felt like a cool way to give back, even in a small way. It was just a message of love and positivity. There’s so much heavy stuff happening in the world — wars, violence, all that — so I wanted to put something out there that felt hopeful. It’s like planting a seed and hoping it grows into something good. You’re also performing at the Latin GRAMMYs. Can you give us a sneak peek of what the performance will look like? We’re preparing something super sick. My music’s a little different from the usual commercial stuff, so we had to figure out how to make it work for TV — especially since my songs are usually like four minutes long. We definitely had to shorten things up a bit. But honestly, I’m just honored to even be performing at the GRAMMYs, bro. The whole band’s going to be there, and that means a lot to me because that album — the one that got nominated — we all worked on it together. It wasn’t just me. So the fact that we all get to share that stage is crazy. My parents are coming too — they’ll be walking the red carpet with me — and that’s what really makes it special. It’s going to be such a sick experience, and I just want to soak in every moment.

You just announced LEYENDA DELUXE. What can we expect? Yeah, bro — we’re dropping LEYENDA DELUXE soon. I’m adding four new songs, so it’ll be 23 total. The original Leyenda already had 19, so yeah, it’s a long one. We’re also changing the album cover, giving it a fresh look. The new songs keep that same Leyenda vibe, but we really took our time with each one. I’m just excited for people to hear them — they feel like a continuation of everything we built with the original, just elevated. Any big plans for 2026? Are you already looking ahead? We’re planning to do the best tour we’ve ever done, bro — the best production, the best musicality, everything. We’re really digging deep into every detail: every chord, every transition, every part of every song. The goal is to make it the best show we’ve ever put on. I’m super excited. 2026 is going to be a huge year for us — that’s the plan. But at the end of the day, I just put everything in God’s hands.